Arcata to Get Wild Hare Tavern

The darkened windows of the Jam may not be dark for too much longer. Her purchase of the business from owner Mike Munson is still pending, but longtime bartender Angela Robershotte has plans to open Wild Hare Tavern in the plaza-adjacent spot.
Robershotte is keeping the specifics of the menu mum for now, but says she's planning "a bar with a little restaurant" serving "simple bar food." Customers will be able to belly up to the original mahogany bar top that's been in storage for years, reinstallation of which is among her list of "facelift" improvements. "It's got a great sound system and the stage is all intact," she says, so the live music tradition will carry on.
Starting with tending bar in her 20s at Sidelines, Robershotte has worked at Toby & Jack's, Everett's and Abruzzi over the years, as well as at her current post at the Basement. "I know my way around a bar and I'm learning about restaurants," she says, noting there's a lot to learn.
An opening date is hard to pin down as of yet but Robershotte says she hopes to hire staff and get it up and running ASAP. "I was born and raised in Arcata, so it's the only place I'd want to own a bar."