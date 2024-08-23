What's Good

Archives | RSS

Friday, August 23, 2024

Business / Economy / Food / Music

Arcata to Get Wild Hare Tavern

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 11:35 AM

The darkened windows of the Jam may not be dark for too much longer. Her purchase of the business from owner Mike Munson is still pending, but longtime bartender Angela Robershotte has plans to open Wild Hare Tavern in the plaza-adjacent spot.

Robershotte is keeping the specifics of the menu mum for now, but says she's planning "a bar with a little restaurant" serving "simple bar food." Customers will be able to belly up to the original mahogany bar top that's been in storage for years, reinstallation of which is among her list of "facelift" improvements. "It's got a great sound system and the stage is all intact," she says, so the live music tradition will carry on.

Starting with tending bar in her 20s at Sidelines, Robershotte has worked at Toby & Jack's, Everett's and Abruzzi over the years, as well as at her current post at the Basement. "I know my way around a bar and I'm learning about restaurants," she says, noting there's a lot to learn.

An opening date is hard to pin down as of yet but Robershotte says she hopes to hire staff and get it up and running ASAP. "I was born and raised in Arcata, so it's the only place I'd want to own a bar." 
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in What's Good

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 22, 2024 vol XXXV issue 34
Freeing Aaron Bjorkstrand

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation