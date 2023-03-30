Dumplings and Tea at the Carwash

Even in a rainy
month, Auto Spa in McKinleyville still sees a little traffic since the bright
blue Auntie Hao’s truck is parked out front Thursday through Saturday (1642
Holly Drive). The trim menu of Chinese crepes, dumplings, fried noodles and tea
stands out amid bumper-to-bumper taco and sandwich trucks, and it’s likely the
only one with a punch-card that gets you a free carwash.
click to enlarge
Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Pork dumplings from Auntie Hao's truck.
Co-owner
Michael Evenson is part owner of Auto Spa, too, hence the deal and the
permanent parking spot. But his wife, Xuanli “Shirley” Hao, is the one rolling
thick, homemade wrappers and stuffing the juicy pork dumplings. She’s
tight-lipped about the filling, but it’s a simple, straightforward pork mixture
with mushroom-y earthiness, wrapped, sealed and pan fried to toasty brown on
the bottom. Splashed with an unfussy soy dipping sauce, they’ll steam up your
car nicely while you shelter from the rain.
click to enlarge
Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Michael Evenson and Xuanli “Shirley” Hao serving Hong Kong boba tea.
The drink menu
is the place to branch out despite the relatively short list of flavors. Boba
tea aficionados will want to pack their reusable straws for the Hong Kong boba
tea. The strong black tea, condensed milk and tapioca balls yield a smoky,
tannin flavor reminiscent of brown sugar. And those who’ve been curious
about/missing milk cap tea (the more Western-friendly branding of cheese tea) will
be happy to see jasmine, black and oolong options. The jasmine (which could
pass for a foamy beer at distance so keep that in mind when you hit the road)
is light and fragrant, and watching the layer of whipped milk, cream and cream
cheese dissolve into the tea has the relaxing effect of a less frantic lava
lamp. Sip and enjoy the slight saltiness that balances the sweet.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.