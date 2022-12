click to enlarge Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Guy Fieri and his crew filming at his free barbecue lunch for veterans and first responders during the Humboldt County Fair this past summer.

It's a Humboldt-heavy month at the Food Network. First it was Big Island Kine's feature on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, and now a special Guy's Hometown: From Ferndale to Flavortown episode is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on Dec. 30. Many fair-goers will recall Fieri's crew hauling cameras and equipment around the Humboldt County Fairgrounds, where they filmed the special this past summer. It showcases a couple more local businesses, including Big Island Kine and Fry Burger, Fieri's barbecue lunch for veterans and first responders, and his hosting of the Humboldt County Fair's Chili Cook-off The episode teaser on the Food Network website describes it as Fieri's return to Ferndale, "the small town where he grew up, for food, fun and a trip down memory lane," where he tries "unexpected eats like deep-fried burgers, monster pulled-pork fries and real deal poke." There's some Ferndale sightseeing in the episode, too, with "a tour of the town includes a trip to Guy's childhood home and a fired-up lesson in blacksmithing."