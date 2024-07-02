A+E

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 2

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
It’s Taco Tuesday again at Richards’ Goat and the connected Miniplex venue is putting on a NOTAFLOF show headlined by Eugene-to-San Francisco queer honky tonk band Country Risqué, whose tunes sound like the late Gram Parsons MC-ing a drag show set in the world of Robert Altman’s Nashville. Also on board with these Grievous Angels are local heroes Lxs Perdidxs ($10-$15 if you feel so inclined).
