Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 2
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Jul 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM
It’s Taco Tuesday again at Richards’ Goat
and the connected Miniplex
venue is putting on a NOTAFLOF show headlined by Eugene-to-San Francisco queer honky tonk band Country Risqué
, whose tunes sound like the late Gram Parsons MC-ing a drag show set in the world of Robert Altman’s Nashville
. Also on board with these Grievous Angels are local heroes Lxs Perdidxs
($10-$15 if you feel so inclined).
