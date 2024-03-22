A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Cinema / Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, March 23

Posted By on Sat, Mar 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM

The Mateel Community Center is hosting a free showing of the cult film Ganjasaurus Rex at 6 p.m. Afterward, the event becomes a ticketed affair, with general admission running at $25 and VIP perks — including table service and seats near the action — going for $60. The action in question consists of two burlesque troupes, Snack Attack and Bada Bling, along with music by Wolf Tree and Irie Rockerz. Drinks and dinner will be available onsite. The movie is all ages but the later events are 18-plus only. Enjoy. If you’re stuck in NoHum, go check out the Basement for a double bill of indie rockers Wild Abandon at 8:30 p.m. and DJ Bumblecrow spinning wax gold two hours later ($5).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 21, 2024 vol XXXV issue 12
The Foilies 2024

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation