Saturday, March 23, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, March 23
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Mar 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Mateel Community Center
is hosting a free showing of the cult film Ganjasaurus Rex
at 6 p.m.
Afterward, the event becomes a ticketed affair, with general admission running at $25 and VIP perks — including table service and seats near the action — going for $60. The action in question consists of two burlesque troupes, Snack Attack
and Bada Bling
, along with music by Wolf Tree
and Irie Rockerz
. Drinks and dinner will be available onsite. The movie is all ages but the later events are 18-plus only. Enjoy. If you’re stuck in NoHum, go check out the Basement
for a double bill of indie rockers Wild Abandon
at 8:30 p.m. and DJ Bumblecrow
spinning wax gold two hours later ($5).
