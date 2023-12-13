A+E

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Posted By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM

A lot of shows shuffle or evaporate this time of year to make way for the build-up to Christmas and New Year’s Eve. This is a normal order of operations, and one planned for by our merchant and venue-owning class. However, you can still have fun on the town if you know where to look. The town in tonight’s scenario is Blue Lake, and the fun is least 50 percent your responsibility to generate. I am, of course, talking about karaoke night at the Logger Bar, a free event that starts
at 8 p.m. Free means at the door, it’s still considered polite to tip your bartenders and KJ.
