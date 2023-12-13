Music Tonight: Wednesday, Dec. 13

A lot of shows shuffle or evaporate this time of year to make way for the build-up to Christmas and New Year’s Eve. This is a normal order of operations, and one planned for by our merchant and venue-owning class. However, you can still have fun on the town if you know where to look. The town in tonight’s scenario is Blue Lake, and the fun is least 50 percent your responsibility to generate. I am, of course, talking aboutat the, a free event that startsatFree means at the door, it’s still considered polite to tip your bartenders and