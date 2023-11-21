Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Nov. 21
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Not to beat the theme into the dust, but since we are nearing Thanksgiving, I’m going to continue this “jam roll” we are on and suggest one more free open jam night. This one is at the Siren’s Song Tavern
and runs for about an hour, starting at 8 p.m.
It’s usually a Grateful Dead theme on Tuesday, so I imagine in that hour you could probably fit in most of one song, maybe a few more if the tunes are from their Workingman’s Dead speed-boogie country days.
