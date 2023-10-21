Saturday, October 21, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Oct. 21
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Oct 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Barn Fire
is Humboldt’s finest honkytonk outlaw country band bar none. The group only comes out of the woods for a few sets a year, so it’s important for any true country fan to roll through and stomp around a bit. This month we’re treated to two gigs, with the Logger Bar’s Halloween show coming up (more on that next week). For tonight, the place is Humbrews
, the time is 8 p.m.
and the cost is a mere $10. Mule Ranch
opens.
