Saturday, October 21, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Oct. 21

Posted By on Sat, Oct 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Barn Fire is Humboldt’s finest honkytonk outlaw country band bar none. The group only comes out of the woods for a few sets a year, so it’s important for any true country fan to roll through and stomp around a bit. This month we’re treated to two gigs, with the Logger Bar’s Halloween show coming up (more on that next week). For tonight, the place is Humbrews, the time is 8 p.m. and the cost is a mere $10. Mule Ranch opens.
