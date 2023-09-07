2023 Cruz'n Eureka Car and Motorcycle Show

Cruz'n Eureka Car and Motorcycle Show gears up Sept. 7-9 in Eureka (most events are free). A benefit for Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods, it features a poker run, barbecue, a cruise through Old Town, car show and street fair. The fun starts with a Thursday evening Poker Run and Show & Shine event at the Eureka Teen Center, featuring live music by Quartet Noir and Tugboat Charlie’s 12-hour smoked brisket plate dinner ($15 donation). On Friday, check out Recology’s Show & Shine in Henderson Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Meet & Greet BBQ at Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods Teen Center from 4 to 5:30 p.m. followed by the Eureka Chrysler Dodge Jeep FIAT Cruz through Old Town from 6 to 7p.m. On Saturday, enjoy a car show and classic street fair in Old Town with vendors, raffle prizes and event T-shirts for sale. Get full details at bgcredwoods.org/cruz-n-eureka.