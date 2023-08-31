Music Tonight: Thursday, Aug. 31

click to enlarge photo by Lisken Rossi

Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes

is the place to be tonight, as traveling glam rock troubadourreturns to Humco for a set that is guaranteed to be redolent of the golden space age of the 1970’s, the gender bending ground zero of one of the greatest movements in musical history. Local support comes from some of our very best kitsch and niche artists, withandon hand at($8).