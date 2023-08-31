A+E

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Aug. 31

Posted By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 4:14 AM

click to enlarge Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes - PHOTO BY LISKEN ROSSI
  • photo by Lisken Rossi
  • Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes
Blondie’s is the place to be tonight, as traveling glam rock troubadour Scott Yoder returns to Humco for a set that is guaranteed to be redolent of the golden space age of the 1970’s, the gender bending ground zero of one of the greatest movements in musical history. Local support comes from some of our very best kitsch and niche artists, with Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes and Lxs Perdidxs on hand at 7 p.m. ($8).
