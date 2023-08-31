Music Tonight: Thursday, Aug. 31

Thursday, August 31, 2023
Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes
is the place to be tonight, as traveling glam rock troubadour Scott Yoder
returns to Humco for a set that is guaranteed to be redolent of the golden space age of the 1970’s, the gender bending ground zero of one of the greatest movements in musical history. Local support comes from some of our very best kitsch and niche artists, with Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes
and Lxs Perdidxs
on hand at 7 p.m.
($8).
