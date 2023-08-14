Music Tonight: Monday, Aug. 14

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Okie dokie, another installment ofover atand this one is crammed with bands. I am told by promoter Eric that there will be a “vs.” quality to theshow, which seems to boil down to alternating bands setting up and performing on either the stage or the floor, a format that really takes me back to my younger punk and metal days. The groups in question areand($2-$5 sliding scale). Try saying that three times with a mouthful of the name of the fourth band! Now pardon me, I have to go brush my teeth for an afternoon.