Thursday, July 27, 2023

Roll Call!

Posted By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge Checkered Past - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Checkered Past
It’s time for Roll on the Mattole, Saturday, July 29, from noon to midnight at Mattole Grange ($30, $25 seniors/students, free for kids 12 and under w/adult). The annual benefit for the Honeydew Volunteer Fire Department is a hot affair with dancing, drinks, food and craft vendors, a wildland firefighter challenge and a full day of music featuring Checkered Past, Makenu, Horse Mountain Band, SoHum Girls, Elderberry Rust String Band and more. Head out to the Mattole Valley and have a super day while raising money for the important work of the Honeydew VFD.
Kali Cozyris
