Thursday, July 27, 2023
Roll Call!
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM
It’s time for Roll on the Mattole
, Saturday, July 29
, from noon to midnight
at Mattole Grange
($30, $25 seniors/students, free for kids 12 and under w/adult). The annual benefit for the Honeydew Volunteer Fire Department is a hot affair with dancing, drinks, food and craft vendors, a wildland firefighter challenge and a full day of music featuring Checkered Past, Makenu, Horse Mountain Band, SoHum Girls, Elderberry Rust String Band
and more. Head out to the Mattole Valley and have a super day while raising money for the important work of the Honeydew VFD.
