Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Comedy Tonight: Tuesday, May 16
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM
If you have ever been curious about the viability of prop comedy in the local scene, tonight is a good night to head over to Savage Henry Comedy Club
, where you will discover Mad Props
, a show dedicated to giving random items to various comedians and letting them improvise it out. The host and jokers are still TBA, so you can come in with literally zero expectations or prejudices at 9 p.m.
($5).
