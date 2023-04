Godwit Days Kicks Off This Week

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

Godwits take flight at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary

It’s April, and in these wildlife friendly parts, that means it's time to go birdin’. The annualtakes flightin spots around the county with many of the festival activities happening at the. This year's in-person festival offers multiple field trips each day, keynote lectures, including Tiana Williams-Claussen and Chris West presenting “California Condor Recovery in Northern California: Prey-go-neesh Flies Free” ona free opening reception, vendors, a silent auction, a banquet, free nature crafts and so much more. Get more info and sign up for field trips/events at godwitdays.org