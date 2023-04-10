A+E

Monday, April 10, 2023

Animals / Outdoors

Godwit Days Kicks Off This Week

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Godwits take flight at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary - PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
  • Godwits take flight at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary
It’s April, and in these wildlife friendly parts, that means it's time to go birdin’. The annual Godwit Days Spring Migration Bird Festival takes flight April 13-16 in spots around the county with many of the festival activities happening at the Arcata Community Center. This year's in-person festival offers multiple field trips each day, keynote lectures, including Tiana Williams-Claussen and Chris West presenting “California Condor Recovery in Northern California: Prey-go-neesh Flies Free” on Friday, April 14, a free opening reception, vendors, a silent auction, a banquet, free nature crafts and so much more. Get more info and sign up for field trips/events at godwitdays.org.
Website powered by Foundation