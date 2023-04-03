Photos: Perilous Plungers Hit the Bay for 30K

Plungers braved the bay in this year’s 22nd annual Perilous Plunge fundraiser for the

. Thanks to the rain, plungers were pre-soaked during the event’s opening parade led by the Marching Lumberjacks. Sierra Moore, a guest specialist at the Redwood Discovery Museum, was excited to see the community come together to support the kids. Moore took the plunge with Redwood Discovery Museum staff dressed in Hocus Pocus attire as team Magic Makers. See photos of the even in the slideshow below.

click to enlarge Photo by Ollie Hancock

Christo Ball plunged as a last-minute entry dressed as superman.

Redwood Discovery Museum

“We’ve been working on this for months. We have put so much into this, and we have raised over $30,000 for our museum,” said Moore. “This is amazing for us as a nonprofit. We will be able to do exhibits, experiences, and camps for all the kids around here.”

Mayor Kim Bergel took the plunge with team Redwood Coast Montessori Vixens. “We had a killer dance and we were fabulous. The bay was cold, but it was even colder outside,” said Bergel. “We’ve been jumping for over 10 years now. It's always a great time raising money for the kids.”