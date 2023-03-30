A+E

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Music Tonight: Thursday, March 30

Posted By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
It’s the penultimate night of March and, given the wet and windy spectacle of this month, a good night for dark music. If you share that sentiment, head over to North of Fourth at 8 p.m., where for $10 you can enjoy a show curated by DJs DastBunny and Zero One, and starring Sacramento’s darkwave band Venetian Veil. Arcata’s Echo Death provides support.
