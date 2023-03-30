Thursday, March 30, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, March 30
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM
It’s the penultimate night of March and, given the wet and windy spectacle of this month, a good night for dark music. If you share that sentiment, head over to North of Fourth
at 8 p.m.
, where for $10 you can enjoy a show curated by DJs DastBunny
and Zero One
, and starring Sacramento’s darkwave band Venetian Veil
. Arcata’s Echo Death
provides support.
