Sunday, February 26, 2023
Music Today: Sunday, Feb. 26
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Feb 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The latest installment of the Cal Poly Humboldt Recital Series
finds father and son music professors Rex Woods
(piano) and Garrick Woods
(cello) at Fulkerson Hall
at 2 p.m.
performing a program of, well, music for the piano and cello ($15, $5 children and CPH students). Included on the musical menu will be pieces by Tchaikovsky, Poulenc and America’s own Samuel Barber, whose Cello Sonata in C-minor is worth the price of admission alone.
