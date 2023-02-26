A+E

Archives | RSS

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Music

Music Today: Sunday, Feb. 26

Posted By on Sun, Feb 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The latest installment of the Cal Poly Humboldt Recital Series finds father and son music professors Rex Woods (piano) and Garrick Woods (cello) at Fulkerson Hall at 2 p.m. performing a program of, well, music for the piano and cello ($15, $5 children and CPH students). Included on the musical menu will be pieces by Tchaikovsky, Poulenc and America’s own Samuel Barber, whose Cello Sonata in C-minor is worth the price of admission alone.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 23, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 8
the Journal's 2023 Pet Photo Contest

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation