A Pride flag flies on the lawn by the Ferndale Town Hall's American flag at the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's Day of Non-Judgment.

Over the phone with the Journal, CR Communications Director Molly Blakemore said, “The whole campus community is supportive. And everyone is entitled to their opinion but we’re supportive of our students,” as well as the LGBTQ+ community.





The QSU came to us with the idea, and we thought it was a great fit. ... They had the performers, and we had a welcoming venue."



The announcement also includes a statement from

President Keith Flamer, who connects the event to the colleges plans for improving diversity, equity and inclusion.

“In my mind,” he says, “as a high-quality higher education institution that has an unwavering commitment to equity and inclusion, it’s the right thing to do.”



Read the full press release below:



College of the Redwoods has announced it will host the family-friendly "Dragging Through Time" show that had been originally slated to take place at Ferndale's Old Steeple before venue owners canceled the Lost Coast Pride Fundraiser due to safety concerns . The College of the Redwoods Multicultural & Equity Center is organizing the show as part of its Pride celebration in partnership with the CR Queer Student Union and Lost Coast Pride. Angry Facebook comments and a sign at the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Ferndale warning residents to "beware" of the planned event in January led the owners of the Old Steeple to worry for the well-being of their music students and cancel the event. The cancelation amid a national wave of anti-LGBTQ+ protests and violence led the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to hold a Day of Non-Judgement at Ferndale's town hall last month.In a press release from the college, Interim Assistant Director of Student Equity Irene Gonzalez-Herrera is quoted, saying, "