A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 28

Posted By on Sat, Jan 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
RampArt Skatepark is hosting an album release party for a compilation called URgE Skate Session, Vol. 1, and it looks like it’s going to be a real corker. 4 p.m. ($10). Eight (mostly) local bands of various levels of aggression and heaviness will be hitting the curved stage for the enjoyment of the gathered masses. Come join this all all-ages event and check out sets by Scythe, War Möth, War of Knives, RACKET, The Bored Again, Imperial Destructo, FOIL, and Biomass. The last two groups have a history in Arcata, recently relocated to Los Angeles, and are on a mini-tour, so this is a good chance to see some familiar faces. If you still have any gas in the tank and would like to experience a different style of music for your evening’s celebration, the Arcata Theatre Lounge is hosting two Bay Area rappers, Lil Pete and Lil Yee. The doors open at 8 p.m., and the entrance fee is $25.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 26, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 4
Anatomy of an Embezzlement

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation