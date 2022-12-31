A+E

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Dance / Fun / Music

Wild New Year's Eve

Posted By on Sat, Dec 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM

For those ready to wild out New Year’s Eve, get ready to roar. Throw your paws in the air at the NYE Animal Party on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. at Richards’ Goat Tavern & Tea Room ($10). Presented by Another Gay Agenda, the evening calls for animal prints and costumes you can dance in while DJs Joe-E and Anya spin bangers for the 21 and up crowd. Those who dare can head to RampArt Skatepark at 8:30 p.m. for NYE Dangerous Desires: A Risque Masquerade ($15-$50). Luca Lush headlines with performances by Esch, Eluid, Zera and The Vagabond Dancers. Cruise the outdoor courtyard and VIP fire pits, masked dancers, aerial performers, fire dancers and immersive art. Maybe join a pillow fight while you await the balloon drop and Champagne toast. The Historic Eagle House is burning it down with the NYE Phoenix Rising Fire & Ice Costume Ball at 8 p.m. ($45, $55 advance VIP $80, $95 door VIP). It’s got a host of talent to keep you dancing around the two stages, VIP bar and lounge until 3:30 a.m., including DJ Dan, Diva Danielle, Checkered Past, Marjo Lak, Zera, Esch, Skinny Pepperwood, Cassidy Blaze, Copperton3 and Andreas. Catch your breath in the tea and movie zones as needed, and count down to the midnight balloon drop.
