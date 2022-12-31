Nostalgic New Year's Eve

click to enlarge Shutterstock

If you’re feeling nostalgic, throw a few back at a throwback New Year’s Eve affair.hosts theonfromwith oysters and Champagne toast included with admission ($20). It’s a 1950s and 1960s record hop, so come ready to dance your saddle shoes off to music by DJ Wooly Bully Bill and King Maxwell. There’s a Best Dressed Contest so primp that pompadour, Daddy-o. Or go take the Wayback Machine even further to thefromat the($20, 21+). It promises Gatsby-level swank, music and live performances starting at 9 p.m., including burlesque, so doll up and be ready to catch a tassel. Nibble apps and toast with Champagne at midnight. Speaking of Gatsby, remember to arrange your ride home before you raise a glass.