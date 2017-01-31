News Blog

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Arcata Introduces Online Crime Tracking

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge A screenshot of the Citizen RIMS program. - CITY OF ARCATA WEBSITE
  • City of Arcata website
  • A screenshot of the Citizen RIMS program.
Information on everything from missing person cases and recent police responses to crime stats for the city of Arcata are now available with the click of a mouse using a new mapping system that tracks incidents.

“Having an informed and involved community will help the Arcata Police Department be proactive in our attempt to reduce crime,” Arcata Police Chief Tom Chapman said in a release today announcing the Citizen RIMS program. “I am excited to launch this program to help the citizens of Arcata have a better understanding of what is occurring in their neighborhoods.”

As well as looking up calls for service and reported crimes, residents and others can also sign up for alerts, view arrest logs or check out a list of vehicles that have been reported stolen.

Read the full Arcata Police Department news release below:

Arcata Police Department introduces Citizen RIMS, an online crime reporting tool providing near-real time information on crimes and arrests in Arcata. The program allows you to track crime trends and keep up with enforcement efforts in your neighborhood.
The Citizen RIMS software is developed by Sun Ridge Systems and is integrated with APD’s computer aided dispatch system. Citizens are now able to see active calls for service happening right now, what’s happened in the past 24 hours, maps of incidents over a certain time period, maps of specific crime types, arrest logs for the past 30 days, recently stolen vehicle lists, missing persons lists, and most wanted lists.
Website visitors can also subscribe to a free email service and receive new incident and crime data on a daily or weekly basis. “Having an informed and involved community will help the Arcata Police Department be proactive in our attempt to reduce crime,” says Arcata Chief of Police Tom Chapman. “I am excited to launch this program to help the citizens of Arcata have a better understanding of what is occurring in their neighborhoods.”
Find out more about Citizen RIMS at www.cityofarcata.org/206/Police, or by calling the Arcata Police Department at 707-822-2428.

