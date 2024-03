Dizzy yet? Planning a big event, even without the immense significance of a wedding, can be overwhelming. When you feel that spinning sensation, it's time for some deep breaths and a little refocusing. Instead of getting caught up in trends and traditions, take a moment to think about which ones really fit you both. What are your values? What really makes you happy?

In this edition of the Wedding Guide, we're sharing ideas for how to make lasting memories without making lasting garbage. As fun as all the glitz and glitter can be, it can also leave a lot of unneeded waste that ends up in the ocean and as landfill — microplastics aren't romantic, trust us. But that doesn't mean your wedding has to be Spartan. In fact, taking the planet into consideration can lead you to some sweet alternatives that make the day even more beautiful.

Speaking of beauty, we've got a line on a local artist who not only paints portraits of the happy couple (as well as any kids and/or pets) but does so at the wedding. Friends and family can watch as Sasha Lyth works at her easel to capture the scene and all the joy in a work of art.

Another place for personal touches is the flowers. Big things come from the small flower shop Pocket of Posies, a petal-packed little powerhouse. (Another good opportunity to breathe deep — it smells great in there.) Maybe you have something very specific in mind, but the staff there can work with your chosen flowers, a color or texture theme, or even just a vibe for bouquets and arrangements that you'll love.

Just as personalized is the sweet, vintage sound of James Zeller, whether he's playing solo, as half of a duo, with his trio or adding a drummer to get the dancing going. We'll introduce you to this wedding pro with jazz roots, a roster of talented fellow musicians, a setlist of romantic tunes from the 1920s to 1950s, and a knack for finding harmony with the guests of honor.

There's plenty of inspiration in our local photographers' gallery, where you can peruse the colors, settings and style captured by some of our county's best. And, of course, our directory of wedding professionals in the back of the issue is an easy place to find everything you need from cakes and catering to jewelers and planners. It's everything you want for your wedding, without all the stuff you don't.

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill