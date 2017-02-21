Updated: Officials ID Woman Recovered From Humboldt Bay

click to enlarge

On Sunday, February 19, 2017 at about 0410 hours, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Eureka Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Humboldt Bay Fire and United States Coast Guard personnel responded to the 3rd span of the Samoa Bridge, Eureka for a possible search and rescue. At about 0745 hours, United States Coast Guard located a body near the 3rd span of the Bridge in the water.



The body was later identified as Richelle Brianne Anaya, age 28 of Samoa. This case is under investigation by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.





Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation in to the death of a 28-year-old woman whose body was recovered Sunday from Humboldt Bay.Community Service Officer Stacy Hanson today identified the woman as Richelle Anaya, of Samoa, and said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death. Hanson said the sheriff's office was dispatched to the third span of the Samoa Bridge at 4:10 a.m. Sunday and a search and rescue effort was launched with the Coast Guard later recovering Anaya's body."At this time we do not know, it's under investigation, exactly what happened," Hanson said.The sheriff's office is expected to release more information on the incident later today, she added.