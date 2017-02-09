News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Government

Downey Set to Retire in May

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge Sheriff Mike Downey - COURTESY OF THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy of the sheriff's office
  • Sheriff Mike Downey
Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Downey is stepping down from his elected office in May.

In a brief press release making the announcement today, the county said Downey, who was first elected in June of 2010, “is humbled and honored to have served as the Sheriff of Humboldt County for the last 6 years.”

Downey’s term is up in 2018. He ran unopposed in 2014.

While the release didn’t outline the process for his replacement, the county Board of Supervisors will now need to decide whether to appoint someone to serve the remainder of Downey's term or call a special election.

Read the full release from the county of Humboldt below:
Sheriff Michael Downey would like to take the opportunity to inform the citizens of Humboldt County of his intent to retire as Sheriff of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, effective Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Sheriff Downey stated this decision has been the most difficult he has had to make in his 31 plus years as a member and Sheriff of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Downey is humbled and honored to have served as the Sheriff of Humboldt County for the last 6 years.    

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

more from the author

Latest in News Blog

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 9, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 6
Cheap Dates

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt