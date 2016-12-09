Friday, December 9, 2016
EPD Investigating 'Suspicious Death'
Posted
By Thadeus Greenson
on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 2:48 PM
click to enlarge
Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills said detectives have launched an investigation into a “suspicious death” in a residence on the 300 block of P Street.
Mills couldn’t provide much information on the case, but said EPD was notified by medics who had been called to the home. EPD currently has the residence taped off as detectives process the scene.
If the death is determined to be a homicide, it would be the county’s 21st of the year, building on a 30-year high
and further eclipsing the prior modern record of 16 in 2014.
Tags: Andrew Mills, homicide, suspicious death, P Street, Image