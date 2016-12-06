click to enlarge Linda Stansberry

An officer-involved shooting in Eureka late this afternoon sent an unidentified man to the hospital. His condition is unknown.Details are scant at this point but EPD Capt. Steve Watson said no officers were physically injured in shooting, which occurred near the intersection of Fifth and B streets at around 5 p.m. EPD currently has the street closed to traffic and is calling in officers from allied agencies to assist with the investigation.We’ll update this post with additional information as we can get it.This is the third officer involved shooting within Eureka city limits in the last 13 months, though it's the first involving an EPD officer since police shot and killed 22-year-old Thomas McClain on Sept. 17, 2014.