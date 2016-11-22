News Blog

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Wavesgiving

Posted By and on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 12:26 PM

Organizer Chris Johnson catching a wave. - SEAN JANSEN
  Sean Jansen
  Organizer Chris Johnson catching a wave.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, while some of us huddled inside and watched the rain, Humboldt surfers woke before dawn and headed out to Trinidad State Beach for the second annual Wavesgiving Surf Contest. Some 20 contestants zipped into their wetsuits and hit the water to compete for cash and salty glory. Photographer Sean Jansen was in the splash zone capturing highlights. Check out the action in the sea-battered slideshow below.
Wavesgiving 2016
Wavesgiving 2016

Wavesgiving 2016

By Sean Jansen

