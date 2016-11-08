Down Ballot Roundup: Huffman, Wood Cruising; Prop 64 Passing

While Trump and Clinton have dominated headlines and airwaves for months, California’s 17 propositions — including ones to abolish the death penalty and legalize recreational marijuana — have been relegated to almost an afterthought, as have local down ballot races.
Based on early returns, it looks like our local North Coast state and federal representatives — Assemblyman Jim Wood and Congressman Jared Huffman — will cruise to re-election. Meanwhile, Proposition 64 — which would legalize recreational marijuana — has an early statewide lead. (Read past coverage Journal here
, and arguments for and against here
and here
, respectively.)
With 17 percent of state precincts reporting, Proposition 64 is garnering 55.4 percent of the vote. That lead is even stronger in Humboldt County's early vote, with almost 60 percent voting in favor of recreational legalization.
With 17 percent of precincts reporting, Huffman has jumped out to a strong lead over Republican challenger Dale Mensing, taking 77.5 percent of the vote to Mensing's 22.5. Wood, meanwhile, holds a similar lead, having taken 75 percent of the vote over Libertarian challenger Ken Anton with 20 percent of precincts reporting. Both Huffman and Wood's leads are slightly narrower in Humboldt County, based on early vote tallies.
For up to the moment returns on state propositions, check out the Secretary of State’s website here
. And, we’ll keep you updated as we can.