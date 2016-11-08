An Early Look at the Council Races

click to enlarge Submitted

Austin Allison.

Austin Allison took an early lead in the race to represent Eureka’s 4th ward with 50.94 percent of the vote over fellow contender John Fullerton’s 48.61 percent in the city’s only contested council race this election.



click to enlarge Facebook

John Fullerton.

While the two candidates showed little in the way of major differences on the main issues facing the city at debates, the campaign took on a certain new guard versus old guard air when it came what they brought to the dais.Fullerton — an accountant and 40-year resident of Eureka — touted his experience as a business owner with a track record of civic service, including his appointments to the Humboldt County Budget Oversight Committee and the Citizens Advisory Committee for the Eureka general plan. He also served as an elected member of the Eureka City Schools board.In contrast, Allison highlighted his young age — he’s 25 — and relatively newness to the city, having moved to Eureka in 2009, with the St. Joseph Hospital cardiac monitor technician and his supporters saying he would bring a fresh perspective, new energy and a positive outlook to the role.The seat is currently held by Councilmember Melinda Ciarabellini, who decided not to run for reelection. Eureka Faith Center co-pastor Heidi Messner ran unopposed for the city’s 2nd Ward seat.Over in Arcata, incumbents Michael Winkler, Susan Ornelas and Paul Pitino are looking likely to remain in their seats, garnering 28.48 percent, 27.88 percent, and 24.06 percent of the vote, respectively, to challengers Daniel Murphy, at 9.68 percent, and Valerie Rose-Campbell, at 9.33 percent.Blue Lake incumbent Adelene Jones was ahead in the race for the three open council seats with 44.44 percent of the vote, with write-in candidates Barbara Ricca at 20 percent, Deborah Ann Jacobsen at 6.67 percent and Summer Daugherty at 20.56 percent.The race for Ferndale’s mayor had incumbent Don Hindley at 72.20 percent, ahead of challenger Steve Nunes with 25.85 percent.Rio Dell has three candidates going after two open council seats. Incumbent Frank Wilson was at 32.29 percent of the vote compared to challengers Bryan K. Richter, at 27.80 percent, and Susan Strahan at 39.01percent.