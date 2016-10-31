Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Near Homeless Camp

click to enlarge

On Sunday, October 30, 2016 at about 7:14 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of human remains found across from the entrance to Camp Raven Cliff between Redwood Drive and the Eel River. It was reported the human remains were found below a large cliff with a homeless camp above it.

Deputies arrived on scene. The remains looked as though they had been in that area for several years. Deputies located a wallet that was near the remains. Investigators and Coroners arrived on scene to assist. The Coroner and Investigators collected the remains and are investigating this case.

Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.

