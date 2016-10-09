Fortuna Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

Apparent Murder/Suicide Leaves Two Dead



Fortuna, CA - On August 8, 2016 at approximately 2:05 p.m. Fortuna Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to 1000 block of Emerald Lane to investigate a report of two unresponsive subjects located in the garage.



When patrol officers arrived at the residence, they made entry to conduct a welfare check on the parties involved.



Upon entry into the residence, officers located two adult males on the garage floor who were both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.



An investigation was initiated by the department and preliminary information indicates that the males were father and son. Based on evidence at the scene, the department believes that the son (age 50 of Hydesville) killed his father (age 81 of Fortuna) and then turned the gun on himself.



Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact the Fortuna Police Department by phone at 707-725-7550. To remain anonymous, contact the WeTIP Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME

