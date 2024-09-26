HumCo Fair Sees Two Horse Racing Fatalities, Sparking Concerns 

Two racehorses were euthanized after being injured in races at the Humboldt County Fair this year, making it one of the deadliest on record in the race meet's 128-year history.

The California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) has described the horses' deaths as "preventable," raising concerns both about the safety of a sport that has caused 60 horse fatalities statewide so far this year and the track at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds, which has reportedly seen more than its fair share. For context, the fair's meets have recorded 24 horse deaths since 1994 and the track's fatality rate is 5.5 percent higher than the national average, according to CHRB.

Arctic Fire, a 6-year-old mare owned by Sue Gilmour, trained by Jim Gilmour and ridden by Cristobal Herrera, was euthanized after sustaining a musculoskeletal injury in the fourth race on the fair meet's opening day, Aug. 23. Then the CHRB reported less than two weeks later that Visual Display, a 12-year-old quarter horse owned and trained by Juan Hernandez, and ridden by Vladimir Jensen, had been euthanized after suffering the same injury during a race Sept. 1. According to reports, both animals were put down in accordance with veterinarians' recommendations.

The fatalities were first reported by Humboldtsports.com.

Visual Display's death has drawn criticism from animal rights activists and regulators due to the horse's age, and the fact it was racing for the second time in eight days amid a comeback after seven years away from the sport.

The California Horse Racing Board spokesperson Mike Marten told Lauren Schmitt at KMUD News that the board learns by experience and works to problems it identifies.

"It's clear that older horses like Visual Display shouldn't be racing," Marten said, adding that the CHRB is now considering implementing an age limit for horses eligible to race at county fairs, which will likely be set between 8 and 10 years old.

Marten was a bit more measured in comments emailed to the Journal, saying the age limit is a "suggestion" by the board's equine medical director, Jeff Blea, but it will ultimately be up to the board commissioners to "determine the best course of action."

Marten said CHRB investigates all equine fatalities that occur within its jurisdiction, typically sending investigators and veterinary personnel to "meet with those involved with the horse, such as the trainer, owner, practicing veterinarian."

"Our goal is for everyone to understand exactly what occurred and for those caring for the horse to be aware of the factors that can lead to tragedy," Marten said. "There is no timetable for the conclusion of such investigations."

Arctic Fire's death has also raised some questions about whether track conditions were safe on the fair meet's opening day, which would record a record 1.19 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service, though most of it came after the day's races were finished. Because data has shown wet tracks can be unsafe for horses to race on, the CHRB has an inclement weather policy that requires track superintendents to collect precipitation data regularly and ensure safe racing conditions. It's not clear exactly what the weather was at the time Arctic Fire took the starting gates for the day's fourth race, though it's apparent from video of the event some precipitation had already fallen and the weather tracking website Weatherunderground.com indicates rain began falling that day around 3 p.m., about 15 minutes before the fair's first scheduled post time of the day.

Marten said CHRB believes the Humboldt County Fair "fully complied" with the board's inclement weather policy.

Humboldt County Fair CEO Moira Kenny told the Journal via email that the fair was sad to report the two fatalities, and said both deaths are pending further investigation by the CHRB.

In a social media post about Arctic Fire's death, the advocacy group Kill Racing Not Horses posted to social media that the mare was the 52nd horse reported to have died in California races to date this year, noting the horse had raced 14 times in two years in three states, calling the death "another tragic example of the trafficking and deaths of horses for mere gambling."

"No legitimate sport would tolerate the deaths of 52 of its athletes in 32 weeks of competition in one state," the post says.

Marten said CHRB Chair Gregory Ferraro "has expressed grave concern over the unusually high rate of equine fatalities at Northern California Fairs."

"The suggestion by Dr. Blea is one example of a way to address the problem," Marten continued. "Other possible solutions could be forthcoming."

The Humboldt County Fair Association's next scheduled meeting is Sept. 30.

Editor's note: In the interest of full disclosure, it should be noted The Enterprise's parent company, North Coast Journal Inc., has a marketing contract with the Humboldt County Fair Association, though The Enterprise's editorial team works independently and neither the association nor North Coast Journal Inc.'s marketing team have any input into editorial content.

Thadeus Greenson (he/him) is the Journal's news editor. Reach him at (707) 442-1400, extension 321, or [email protected].