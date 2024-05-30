Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

May 30, 2024 News

Glorified! 

Kinetic Grand Championship 2024

By
click to enlarge Grand Champion team HumBULLdt Pie Factory

Photo by Alexander Anderson

Grand Champion team HumBULLdt Pie Factory

The gears ground, the flames shot and teams of Kinetic Grand Championship racers tumbled down the dunes of Dead Man's Drop and into Humboldt Bay for the water crossing. When the clever contraptions finally passed the finish line on Ferndale's Main Street after their 50-mile journeys, there were winners and ACE-ers, but all were Glorious.

HumBULLdt Pie Factory, a riveted (and riveting) bovine behemoth, took the race by the horns for the Grand Champion trophy. First prize in Engineering went, fittingly, to Beaver Fever's dam on wheels. AI Apple Intelligence took the Art and Pageantry trophies. And for sheer speed, Hobart Here's the Whos was victorious, finishing with a breathless time of 9:32.

Photographer Alexander Anderson captured highlights of the three-day tour from the splash and crash zones. See the full slideshow at northcoastjournal.com.

Slideshow Kinetic Grand Championship 2024
Kinetic Grand Championship 2024 64 slides
Kinetic Grand Championship 2024 Kinetic Grand Championship 2024 Kinetic Grand Championship 2024 Kinetic Grand Championship 2024 Kinetic Grand Championship 2024 Kinetic Grand Championship 2024 Kinetic Grand Championship 2024 Kinetic Grand Championship 2024 Kinetic Grand Championship 2024
Kinetic Grand Championship 2024
By Alexander Anderson
Click to View 64 slides
Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Tags: , ,

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

more from the author

Latest in News

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

  • Through Mark Larson's Lens

    A local photographer's favorite images of 2022 in Humboldt
    • By Mark Larson
    • Jan 5, 2023

  • 'To Celebrate Our Sovereignty'

    Yurok Tribe to host gathering honoring 'ultimate river warrior' on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that changed everything
    • By Thadeus Greenson
    • Jun 8, 2023

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 30, 2024 vol XXXV issue 22
Glorified!

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation