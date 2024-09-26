Correction 

A story headlined "'Bringing Balance Back'" in the Sept. 19, 2024, edition of the North Coast Journal inaccurately stated the reason California Coastal Commissioner and Third District Humboldt County Supervisor Mike Wilson recused himself from a discussion and vote on an application for modifications to a permit for the Wiyot Tribe's work to restore ceremonial structures on Tuluwat Island. Wilson recused himself because he formerly worked as a manager for the project's environmental review phase. The Journal regrets the error.