Correction 

The Feb. 29, 2024, edition of the North Coast Journal included the wrong crossword puzzle, which a number of readers took time out of their day to make us aware of. We especially appreciate the few who did so kindly. And we commend Rachel Scherer and Nicholas Neal, who let us know the mistake we'd made, but also took the chance to use the clues to construct and complete their own puzzle grid, which is included below. You are the picture of resilience, Rachel and Nicholas, and a beacon to us all. The Journal regrets the error.