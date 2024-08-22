Shadowplay 

It's fair season again, which means that late August is here a lot quicker than most of us would like. For ongoing health reasons, I haven't been able to enjoy any swimming in our rivers, so I have pushed aside my dreams of repatriating myself with the cool, running substance of life, gliding instead over to memories from long-faded summers full of warm splashes that have doubtless made their way far offshore, or perhaps up into the clouds.

For other health reasons, I have avoided the ugly spectacle of national political conventions, having been cursed some years back with the Horror. I won't go too deep into an explanation, other than to say that where some people might see inspirational speeches delivered with just enough vagueness to avoid any charge of genuine meaning, or specific helpful policies, I see only the cosmic death gasses escaping through a hideous, fistula tear in reality. This offers brief flashes of nightmare visions of a conquering void that will one day, if allowed to continue on its current pathway, destroy this beautiful world and everyone on it. So I'd much rather go have a gander at the local flavor, livestock and amusements down in Ferndale, all things considered. I might even catch some live music. Here's hoping you do, too.

Thursday

Chris Chandler is a storytelling poet who travels the country sharing his passionate plaudits, observations, condemnations and condolences about and for this mad world. He is joined by multi-instrumentalist Paul Benoit, and together the two weave wonders from the heart and guts from the leaking belly of the American Dream. I watched some of their work online and can say without reservation that few do this sort of thing as well as these two. You can see for yourself tonight at 7 p.m. at Phatsy Kline's, where all that's asked for is a sliding scale donation for the weavers of tales and song.

Friday

Joshua Tree seems to produce more than a few musicians whose main thing involves creating vistas of sound to fill the great and beautiful hot nothing out there in the desert country. This Lonesome Paradise is one such sonic narrative act, run by a fellow named E. Ray Béchard, whose voice rolls over stretches of drifting guitar and shuffling rhythms suggesting a long haul over roads whose tarry imprint is the only human thing beyond abandoned settlements and the occasional haunted motel. But you don't have to go that far to feel it, as the tour comes to the Miniplex tonight at 8:30 p.m., where $10 gets you a place in front of the amps.

Saturday

Jamaica needs no introduction regarding its history of creating incredible musicians and changing the face of music in the world forever. So when one of those musicians comes through town, it's worth taking notice, especially if they happen to be acclaimed in their home island. Etana is one such act, a singer whose body of work goes back two decades and has garnered an audience around the world, as well as industry recognition, including two Grammy nods. Humbrews is the perfect venue for her voice to fill and band to rumble through the lucky folks filling up the joint. If you would like to be in that number, show up around 9 p.m. with $25 dollars for the door.

Sunday

Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka presents the final concert in its Sundays at 4 series, and this one looks like a real firecracker. The Scotia Band will be bringing its considerable numbers to play a program chock full of the works of American bandleaders and composers from Broadway to the movies. We're talking Leonard Bernstein, John Williams, Henry Fillmore, Morton Gould and even a big band arrangement of Bach's "If Thou Be Near." As the series title suggests, the music begins at 4 p.m., although you will want to get there earlier if you have an interest in buying a ticket for the quilt raffle after the show, which is free and open to everyone, although donations are welcome.

Monday

Another installment of Legally Savage over at Savage Henry Comedy Club tonight at 9 p.m., where two comedians plead their case in front of a third comedian acting as judge and you, the audience, get to weigh in on guilt and culpability ($5). I haven't been there for this event myself, but I sure hope the gavel is oversized and makes a honking sound when struck.

Tuesday

Metal Monday at Savage Henry is now happening on Tuesday, with the following bands in the mix: Touring groups Vantana Mix, An Apparition and I've Never Been Here Before will be plying their "cybergrind" wares alongside local acts Image Pit and Far From Flaccid.

As with other metal around here from days past, this all ages event begins at 8 p.m., with an I.D. required to drink, and a $5-$10 sliding scale door cover. Enjoy.

Wednesday

The Minor Theatre is showing Where Olive Trees Weep, a documentary film I have written about here before, and which appears to be gathering interest both in our community and elsewhere. It's not an easy film; I can't imagine how it could be, covering as it does the ongoing atrocities of occupation, mass-murder and dehumanization of the Palestinian people by the state of Israel, abetted by the wealth and weapons of our own country. It's easy to feel helpless in the face of such things, particularly when the dominant narrative in the halls of power here is that this is no genocide, but rather a just exercise in "self-defense" by a benevolent democracy. It might feel as though we can do nothing, and I get that, but at the very least, I ask you, and everyone else of conscience: Do not look away. The showing is at 7 p.m., with a $5-$15 sliding scale.

Collin Yeo (he/him) finally found his field glasses and saw a big, fat, Red-tailed Hawk, although not in that order of operation. Life works out that way sometimes. He lives on Earth.