Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die 

Well, we lost Kris Kristofferson last Saturday, which means the only Highwayman left is the man who wrote this week's title song. Of course, I spent the weekend listening to Kristofferson's music, but I also turned my attention to his various interviews and actions over the years of his long career, and found a man who was in the rare position of being on the right side of nearly every human struggle he spoke up about. We don't have our mystic country singers anymore, they're all dying out, replaced by homegrown reactionary beer commercials. We used to hear our country songs sing about poverty, injustice and just plain, old feeling bad. No more — now we have fascist milk-babies gurgling about an abstractly violent freedom while driving around in $100,000 trucks. But back to the man, the dearly departed. Here's an excerpt I found from a New Zealand TV program back in 1991, when the interviewer had all the Highwaymen on stage, and asked them about the state of America and if it was ailing, how so? Here's Kristofferson's answer: "Well, other than the fact that it reminds me a lot of the flag-waving and choreographed patriotism that we had back in Nazi Germany a half a century ago, the fact that we got a one-party system which is in control of all three branches of our government, a lap-dog media that's cranking out propaganda for the administration that would make a Nazi blush, other than that, we're doing pretty good."

What more is there to say other than, yeah, right on the money, Kris, and no, things haven't improved in the years since the Gulf War. And to further quote the man himself from perhaps his greatest song, as a response to the shitheads filling up the modern country charts with their ditto-headed garbage, "Freedom is just another word for nothin' left to lose." Something I think we will all find out in the ugly wake of this next election, no matter who takes the crown.

RIP to the pilgrim, the walking contradiction. And for the rest of you, have a fine week.

Thursday

It's the first night of the Redwood Music Festival, which will be centered around the Adorni Center, with satellite shows throughout the general waterfront neighborhood of Eureka. Too many to name, but tonight's entertainment includes Dave Stuckey & the Hot House Gang, The Navy Band Northwest, Freshwater Jazz Band, Redwood Dixie Gators and more. Roll by the Adorni Center around 5:30 p.m. to get the full scoop and, despite some inscrutable aspects of the event's website, I can say that it appears tonight's tickets run for $40, tomorrow night $75, all four days for $170 if you buy in advance, and $185 if you don't. Have fun.

Friday

The Siren's Song Tavern is hosting the Salon des Refusés, a party of "the refused," at 7 p.m. featuring returning rock champs The Beer Scouts, Roland Rock, Jimmy Foot and local surf rock mavericks The Starhoppers, fresh off a gig with Dick Dale's son Jimmy. This looks like a blast and, more to the point, it's only $10, so who gives a shitsky if anything goes sideways, which it won't.

Saturday

Beer taproom the Kaptain's Quarters is featuring a free slippery, mental show at 7 p.m. with Trip and Sir Eel. If you are looking for more formal fare within walking distance, the Eureka Symphony is featuring its final night of the program "The Uncommon Woman," celebrating the work "Sixth Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman," by composer Joan Tower, along with pieces by Mozart and Emelie Mayer. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $21-$54.

Sunday

The Arcata Theatre Lounge is hosting Willy Tea Taylor, a proud son of Oakdale, California, a place known for breeding and raising both cattle and rodeo cowboys. Taylor went a different route, spending his youth chasing an ambition that has landed him in his current place, that of a world-class raconteur, folk singer-songwriter and touring beast. Along with him is fellow traveler Tom Vandenavond, whose midwestern roots inform his songs and storylines. At 7 p.m. ($20, $16 advance).

Monday

If you are looking for dream pop, some flash and bang, and shoegaze introspection to even the recipe out, look no further than the line up at the Outer Space tonight at 6 p.m. Portland's Saoirse Dream is making a stop in Arcata on The Quest Coast Tour, joined by Swanskin. Local support comes from two groups, the very fine Petiole and Snow Removal, something we don't experience all that often down here on the coast (free).

Tuesday

Philadelphia's Basic is a trio of musicians from semi-underground acts, the most famous of which is probably Chicago's venerable post-rock band Tortoise. Tonight they are joined at the Miniplex with Eta Corina, a cool-ass duo composed of Ben Chasney of Six Organs of Admittance and Sake violinist Aolani. Don't sleep on this mid-week heater; it looks like a good blast from the experimental furnace ($20, $10 advance).

Wednesday

Sonoma County's Groundation has been honing its mix of roots rock, reggae, jam band gusto, and jazz chops for over 25 years. During that time, world touring and regular festival circuit outings have solidified the group into a bona fide Good Time for those who are fans of these sorts of big band, positive vibrations. If you count yourself in that number, get your buns over to the Arcata Theatre Lounge at 8 p.m., with $38 in hand and a headful of dance moves for steady grooves.

Collin Yeo (he/him) has been watching the terrible flooding in the wake of Hurricane Helene and is begging the Biden Administration and American Government at large to do its required patriotic duty and immediately send more money and weapons to Israel.