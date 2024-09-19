Cathedrals and Cacophony 

Xiu Xiu is a band that has, for more than two decades, been the prime musical outlet for singer and multi-instrumentalist Jamie Stewart. Initially known for its DIY, bedroom-style confessional records and raucous live show histrionics, the group has over the years morphed into a solid trio, featuring fellow sound-designer Angela Seo and percussionist David Kendrick. I recently interviewed Stewart ahead of the group's upcoming show at the Miniplex on Sept. 24, in support of a new record 13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips.

NCJ: I first became aware of your music from my friends in San Francisco in the early '00s, who assured me you had a sort of transformation from the whispered privacy of the records to a wilder stage sound. How do you feel about that assessment, and if you agree, do you still feel it applies to your current output?

Stewart: I think anyone's assessment of what we are doing is true for them. So if that is what that person thinks, then it is true.

Personally, and this is only my opinion and in no way "the facts," I feel like our records deal with intense emotionality, supernatural/psychedelic/subconsciousness, violence, perversity, social politics, idiocy, cuteness and insanity. Live, we try to go full on every night and try to play our guts and hearts dealing with the aforementioned set of issues. The result is whatever the result is.

NCJ: 2010's Dear God, I Hate Myself was fantastic, and the first album, if I'm not mistaken, with Angela. I had a similar reaction to 13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips. I understand she is now a core member of the group, with David. Do the three of you write all together, or are there song pieces and even certain songs which come predominantly from certain members?

Stewart: Angela has been a core member since then, she just hasn't been able to tour full time, but she has been deeply involved with all the records since then. Thankfully she is touring again.

There is no single process and on each song we contribute in different ways. Sometimes David and I collaborate on lyrics, which Angela will then edit. Sometimes I write 90 percent of a song, and then Angela and David add very important finishing touches. Sometimes Angela writes an entire song and the three of us interpret it. We try to get out of the way and forgive this hippie cliché, but "let it happen." Music doesn't come from humans, it comes from space/the goddess of music/the universe/the spirit world and it is not our business to do anything but try and listen and be open to what is being transmitted.

NCJ: One of the instantly recognizable aspects of Xiu Xiu has always been your voice, which seems to rise from a sad whisper to a curse and a wail with startling effect. On this latest record, I found myself hearing something Gothic in a new sense of the term. It literally feels like massive, complex spires of buttressed sound filled inside with the sheer power from a frighteningly divine presence. This is especially true with the song "Veneficium." Can you give me a little background on how that came about and what you were thinking of during its creation?

Stewart: Thank you for this incredibly generous assessment. I am very insecure about my voice.

Sorry to repeat myself more or less, but to me, and again in no way should this be taken as the only possible interpretation, but "Veneficium" is about existing in a physical uncertainty; being in a place and that place not making any logical sense but being unable to escape it. There is an existential threat to one's being there and it must be avoided at all costs, but the laws of physics are not following familiar paths so knowing how to avoid is impossible. I didn't know what the word "Veneficium" meant until I stumbled across it in a thesaurus, but it is a person who concocts poisons, or a manner of poison manufacture. There seemed to be a loose parallel between that word and the "crisis world" that the song, to me, presents.

NCJ: One last question. What can the people of Humboldt expect from your upcoming live show, and have you played here before? If not, welcome, if so, welcome back!

Stewart: I think I played a solo show there in 2004? But I am not sure. Either way it is nice to be back, or very nice to be there for the first time! We will be playing songs from our whole catalog. A lot of new songs, a lot of requests, and a few we have never played or very rarely played. As previously noted, we will try and play our guts out. Thank you!

Xiu Xiu plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Collin Yeo (he/him) recommends the song 'Fabulous Muscles' for a taste of the band's early stuff. He lives in Arcata.