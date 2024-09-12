Anywhere Out of the World 

I lost a lot of weight this year from health problems but rather than bemoan my altered state, I prefer to lean into imagining contorting my body into the nude, inscrutable angles of the bronze-age etchings of human (and other) figures from the Altai region of Russia. It's been a dream of mine in the past to slip out of this side of the biosphere and into the mystic realm of the unknowable past, leaving silhouettes of my parting motions as totemic mysteries for future humans. But then again, being an elder millennial, most of what I do and say is already alien to the younger set of people out there in the world, bustling around, growing up and trying to pad their CVs for a world that has little guarantee of existing in any recognizable state. So for now, I will watch the hubbub of credentialing, activism and planning, while drafting myself onto nothing more concrete than the present itself, day by day. And week by week. Have a jolly one.

Thursday

Innovation is an interesting trick in music, especially within the confines of an established genre. One of the ironies of jam band music, for instance, is how much of it sounds the same, a sort of wash of noodling to the casual listening. However, there are still surprises out there for those looking and one such act is New York's Stolen Gin, a largely instrumental group whose central thesis to performance is a commitment to make each show unique by never repeating the way one of its songs is played. This could come across as an annoying gimmick, but the band largely beats the charges with a wide sonic pallet, diverse instrumental and a strong understanding of the "cut-up" technique of electronic dance music. Fans of the fun side of the jam genre should definitely check this one out. Also on the bill at Humbrews are Philip Labes and Mule Ranch, where the sounds start at 8 p.m. ($20, $17 advance).

Friday

This should be interesting, if for no other reason than it's a new variation in the history of local vinyl-spun lore. Arcata Soul Party is going to be a DJ-curated dance party, but not at Humbrews. Tonight's grooves are going down at Sepentrio at 9 p.m., where a $10 sliding door fee will allow you access to the dance floor. Tonight's ambassadors of shimmy shimmy ya are King Maxwell and L-Boogie. Viva.

Saturday

Two happenings to report on today, so let's start with the daytime one first. At high noon over at the Bodyworks Alpha Annex, it's round two of the now annual Humgrown Festival, where a bevy of local bands of diverse musical backgrounds will be doing it up for all comers. Here's what I know of the line-up: Datura Blues, Marvin the Fly, Thundercloud, A Banjo Makes 3, Phallic Graffiti, As Known As, The Triple Tone and Queen Karma. I've only heard about half of these groups live but the ones who have hit my ears caught my attention. Tickets are $15 at the door, $10 advance. Meanwhile at 7:30 p.m. in Ferndale, it's Old Steeple season again and tonight's show is a genuine surf rock scorcher. Local trio The Starhoppers are about the best act I can think of to set the stage for second generation fretboarder Jimmy Dale, whose surname was given to him, along with a load of talent, by his father, the late, great surf music master Dick Dale. Having seen the elder Dale play a few times in my younger days, I can tell you each show was an absolute ripper. Some of the loudest and most exciting stuff I had the pleasure of hearing, and harming my hearing in the process. Good on Jimmy for keeping that torch burning and adding his own gas to the fire. The $25 ticket is a great deal to listen to those glorious, heavy gauged-string Fender sounds.

Sunday

Americana string bands were not exactly in vogue in the mid '90s, especially in a San Francisco that was swimming in punk, alt-rock, hip hop and DJ culture. But that didn't stop The Crooked Jades from forming up anyway and, 30 years later, the group is celebrating its resilience and brilliance with a spin on the road, one that brings them to the Arcata Playhouse tonight at 7 p.m. ($20). Once again, the warm wooden womb of the stage and rafter scene here is the perfect venue for this band's timeless and gorgeous be-stringed sound, so I'd suggest that if you have even a scintilla of interest in this sort of thing, go get your buns some seats, post haste.

Monday

Comedians are strange creatures. There are those who strictly write jokes for stage recitation, those who act in films and television, and those who permanently change the face of comedy with a groundbreaking sketch comedy show like, oh, I don't know, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross' Mr. Show. The latter named character is the subject of tonight's event, where at the Van Duzer Theatre at 8 p.m., you can see Cross run through his stand-up routine. I will admit that I love his films (Run, Ronnie, Run comes to mind) and television work (his line delivery as the character Tobias on Arrested Development used to physically hurt me with laughter), a lot more than I have ever valued his stand-up, which I find pretty shrill and condescending, especially during an election year. However, I'm just the schmuck writing about the guy, while he is the guy with a stellar CV miles above almost any comedian I can think of from his generation, so I will kindly remind myself to shut the fuck up on this one and suggest the rest of you have a lovely time ($35-$54.50).

Tuesday

Speaking of comedy, Jessica Grant is hosting a gig at Savage Henry Comedy Club tonight at 9 p.m. called "Hey! That Reminds Me!" This one's all about the golden-webbed and rosy-tinted trap of nostalgia, a personal nemesis of mine who seems to creep into the edges of my psyche when I am trying to gun the motors straight ahead to mystery, the future and, eventually, death. I guarantee she has a much funnier outlook on the phenomenon than myself and it will only cost you $5 to find out.

Wednesday

I'm working off the September calendar here, so forgive that paucity of information, but it appears the Logger bar has a two-fer going on today, with a 4 p.m. gig by an entity called Jazz Bros, and then karaoke four hours later. Context clues might have me speculating as to what the first act is all about, but it's free to get in either way, so maybe it's best you go see for yourselves. It's never a bad trip to sunny Blue Lake.

Collin Yeo (he/him) would like to congratulate Dick Cheney for celebrating another 9/11 as a free man, as well as being feted by liberals, despite (or perhaps because of) his status as a war criminal and mass murderer. Some people have all the luck, while others (like Iraqis and Palestinians) aren't even considered people at all.