Ladies Throw Their Hats In 

Participants in the 12th annual Ladies Hat Day at the Races event on Saturday offered some glamour and wild creativity in front of the recently repaired (from earthquake damage) horse-track grandstands at the 128th annual Humboldt County Fair in Ferndale. This year's fair theme was "Ribbons, Rides & Racing," with six days of horse racing on the weekends but only one day of hat competition.

While many attendees simply showed up in colorful outfits with stylish and creative hats for fun and to watch the horse racing, around 150 others signed up to compete for prizes in five HATagories. Local horse owner Cindy Olsen started the popular event that has the hat wearers competing for the attention of those watching and betting on the six afternoon races. The Hat Parade began after the fifth race as the competitors moved onto the dirt racetrack in front of the crowded grandstand and showed off their stylish-to-outrageous headgear and a few dance moves. The judges picked four Honorable Mention recipients and the winners of the five Hatagories. Then after the sixth race, they invited the attendees in the grandstands to applaud for their favorite of the five Hatagory winners to help decide the winner of the People's Choice Award.

Madison Kinneman of Arcata won Best Racing Theme for her huge, wide-brimmed hat with a miniature horse track on it ($150), as well as the People's Choice Award ($2,000, a beautiful trophy, a bouquet and a bottle of Champagne). Tracey Van Emmerik, of Ferndale, who carried balloons that marked the "128" years of the fair, was winner of Most Glamorous ($150) and also the runner-up winner ($1,000).

Kim Hackett, of Carlotta, wore a towering cake hat and was awarded Funniest or Most Outrageous ($150). The Best Couple or Group award went to the Fantasy Football team consisting of six costumed NFL fans plus a mini-Travis Kelce mascot ($150). The Most Original winner was Carolyn Polasek, of Ferndale, with her creatively designed red, white and blue dress and huge hat. She had been winner of the People's Choice award for the past two years.

Mark Larson (he/him) is a retired Cal Poly Humboldt journalism professor and active freelance photographer who likes to walk.