A Shell of a Time 

The Arcata Plaza was packed for the 34th Oyster Festival on Saturday, June 15. Locals and visitors alike stood chatting in long lines for beer and foraged festival foods amid the crowd of vendors and trucks. Meanwhile on the lawn, folks picnicked and danced to live music, and competed in oyster calling in the sun. Photographer Aoife Moloney was there to catch some highlights.