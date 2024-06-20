Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

June 20, 2024 Life + Outdoors » Get Out

A Shell of a Time 

By
click to enlarge Oyster Fest in full swing on the plaza

Photo by Aoife Moloney

Oyster Fest in full swing on the plaza

The Arcata Plaza was packed for the 34th Oyster Festival on Saturday, June 15. Locals and visitors alike stood chatting in long lines for beer and foraged festival foods amid the crowd of vendors and trucks. Meanwhile on the lawn, folks picnicked and danced to live music, and competed in oyster calling in the sun. Photographer Aoife Moloney was there to catch some highlights. 

Slideshow Oyster Fest 2024
Oyster Fest 2024 51 slides
Oyster Fest 2024 Oyster Fest 2024 Oyster Fest 2024 Oyster Fest 2024 Oyster Fest 2024 Oyster Fest 2024 Oyster Fest 2024 Oyster Fest 2024 Oyster Fest 2024
Oyster Fest 2024
Click to View 51 slides
Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Tags: ,

More Get Out »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

more from the author

Latest in Get Out

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 20, 2024 vol XXXV issue 25
Restaurant Week 2024

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation