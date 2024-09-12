Editor:

Jennifer, you were kinda harsh on Measure F ("VTY, Not Rob Arkley," Aug. 15.)!

Please be more even-handed, as everyone endorsing Measure F has good reasons. Personally, I want to see a city that takes its long-term planning seriously. Many of us are tired of a city leadership that is willing to trip over its family, friends and neighbors — grasping for the latest bag of grant money. After watching the grant money flow for the destruction of H and I streets, I tend to agree with the sentiment! Grants from Sacramento should never govern what we do in Humboldt County, local perspective ought to lead the way!

We deserve better. We can have ample parking, economic vitality as well as more housing (for all people). Looks like the next step is voting yes on Measure F.

Anthony Mantova, Eureka

Editor:

After fighting Rob Arkley for years over the cleanup of the Balloon Track, imagine my surprise over agreeing with him on Measure F. Eureka is a unique Victorian town with open interesting architecture. Parking is plentiful and fairly easy.

Plenty of open space. Now the city wants to fill it in with big apartment blocks, completely changing its character. Cars may change to EVs and hybrids but people will still drive. A garage puts all the parking in one place, very inconvenient for older and handicapped people. I do not see a rush to the bus or bicycles in the rain. There are other good places to build low cost housing. If you enjoy Eureka's unique nature, vote yes on Measure F.

Thomas Peters, Eureka