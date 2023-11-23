Why Not Eureka? 

Editor:

I read that Hambro Recycling has just opened a CRV buyback center in Redway to go along with the previous Humboldt County locations in Arcata, Fortuna and Willow Creek ("Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna," Jan. 25). I understand that Eureka has no buyback center because the Humboldt Waste Management Authority needed to close theirs due to the pandemic, with a continued closure due to its site conversion to handle food waste composting as mandated by the state.

What I don't understand is why the HWMA has not found a Eureka buyback center to replace theirs. Logic would have told me that the first buyback center should have been located here. Eureka is the county's business center with the largest population and the most recyclers. With the first, and still closest center being located in Arcata instead, there is even a greater impact on global warming as Eurekans have to drive many extra miles to recycle.

So whose fault is it anyway? It appears to me that the HWMA along with the city and county have let Eurekans down. I think we need to contact the HWMA and our city and county representatives to let them know it's past time to enable a local solution. Why not Hambro Eureka?

Sherman Schapiro, Eureka