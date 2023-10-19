Editor:

I hope the mullahs' call for a day of rage was heeded. The protest against the gay slurs at the county fair was vociferous ("Homophobic Slurs Mar Fair's Chili Cook-off," Aug. 25). Hamas is way worse, criminalizing same sex unions. No mention during the day of rage. Iran, the inspiration and support of Hamas is one of the most anti-woman regimes in the world as protests show. There are no women in Hamas leadership. No mention of that during the day of rage.

You can be pro-Palestine and wish for a just settlement, as I do, and be anti-Hamas, arguably the worst government in the Middle East.

John Dillon, Eureka