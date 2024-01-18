Pin It
January 18, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Vote No on A 

A ballot initiative called Measure A will be on the ballot in March and there has been a common theme throughout the life of this initiative and the process behind it: a lack of transparency. This initiative was written without any input from the public, the people it would affect or the entities that would be responsible for its enforcement. The amount of compliance requirements for the cannabis industry far surpasses any other agricultural industry. To obtain signatures, the proponents falsely claimed it would protect small cannabis farms in Humboldt County. The proponents have since admitted that this will affect large farms and also the small farms they falsely claimed to be protecting. The product they produced is poorly written and contains vague language that will inevitably result in litigation. The lengthy list of entities and organizations opposed to Measure A can be found at: nohcri.com/our-coalition

Shannon Hughes, Willow Creek

