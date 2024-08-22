Pin It
August 22, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Very Informative' 

Editor:

Thank you for a very informative editorial about the "complicated, convoluted story" about the property exchange agreement reached with Eureka City Schools ("VTY, Not Rob Arkley," Aug. 15). I especially liked the article's lead:

"We were taught long ago that if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, chances are pretty good it's a duck. The old adage came waddling back amid news late last week that AMG Communities-Jacobs, LLC, pulled out of the controversial $6 million property exchange agreement it had reached with Eureka City Schools in December after the district declined its request to extend escrow past the November election."

That definitely made me want to read more.

Dave Rosso, Eureka

