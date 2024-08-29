Editor:

I am really pleased to see your report "Humboldt Cannabis Wins Big at Fair" (Aug. 15). It points to the glory awaiting our county and its rightfully premier industry! Too bad, though, your paper has bypassed the many growers, licensed and not, who pump out of creeks nights and weekends, run big but ignored fire risks, and also our illegal friends from the south who heavily spray poisons that no doubt reach your waters. You also have merely gently smiled at our few dishonest politicians and regulators. Could it have to do with where you get so much of your advertising money? Well, it was refreshing to read this one, so thanks, yeah.

Robert Sutherland, Ettersburg