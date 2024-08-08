Editor:

The following is an open letter to the Humboldt County Jury Commissioner ("Without a Jury," Aug. 10, 2023):

I fully accept my civic obligation to serve on a jury. I am ready, willing and able, nor do I expect any compensation.

No longer, however, will I allow you to waste my time. You sent me a summons. I filled out your online questionnaire. You should know everything about me ... especially my phone number. If you need me, call me! I will respond immediately, not to drive down to the courthouse and fill out the same old paperwork but to begin the actual jury selection process.

If you don't call, I will assume you don't need me. This act of civil disobedience may constitute "contempt of court." If so, I am in contempt. It will be hard to find an unbiased jury.

Gary Sack, Freshwater