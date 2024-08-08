[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
Editor:
The following is an open letter to the Humboldt County Jury Commissioner ("Without a Jury," Aug. 10, 2023):
I fully accept my civic obligation to serve on a jury. I am ready, willing and able, nor do I expect any compensation.
No longer, however, will I allow you to waste my time. You sent me a summons. I filled out your online questionnaire. You should know everything about me ... especially my phone number. If you need me, call me! I will respond immediately, not to drive down to the courthouse and fill out the same old paperwork but to begin the actual jury selection process.
If you don't call, I will assume you don't need me. This act of civil disobedience may constitute "contempt of court." If so, I am in contempt. It will be hard to find an unbiased jury.
Gary Sack, Freshwater