Editor:

A letter writer decries the police response to the protests at Cal Poly Humboldt. It wasn't the police's idea, they were summoned. I'm fairly sure if you asked them a solid majority would have preferred not to be thrust into that position. There was also a call to de facto defund the police. How quaint. I think we tried that, only to be shot down by a not insubstantial margin. Perhaps we could unilaterally call to that action despite not being popular by a majority. Kind of like Trump claiming the presidency. No, wait a minute, that's different. At least we can count on the stridency of U.S. Rep. Cori Bush to carry the flame. OK, she lost to a DA. I think I have heartburn. Could be the Papa John's Tuesday Special, but not at all certain.

John Dillon, Eureka